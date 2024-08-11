Thirteen year old boy electrocuted while playing cricket in Delhi

“A 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution when he came in contact with an electric pole while playing cricket in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi,” police said on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got a PCR call on Saturday (August 10, 2024) at 1.27 p.m. at the Ranhola Police Station regarding the death of a boy due to electrocution,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

“The team got to know that the boy, who was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase-2, got electrocuted when he came in contact with an iron pole carrying electricity to a gaushala,” DCP Chiram said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was immediately taken to DDU Hospital by PCR van where he was declared brought dead,” said the DCP. Police said that an FIR under Section 106 (1) of the BNS has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Anita Devi demanded strict action against the gaushala (cowshed) and the Power Department. “My son, who was a student of class seven of a government school, went to play cricket with his friends on Saturday. He went near the gaushala to pick the ball. He got an electric shock from a pole carrying electric wire to a cowshed,” Ms. Devi said.

“Many small children go to the ground to play cricket, and this can happen to anyone. When my son was dying, no one came forward to rescue him. My elder son was shouting there to save his life, but not even a single person asked the gaushala members to turn the power off,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed grief over the death and has demanded an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Sachdeva in a statement said this was the seventh such death due to negligence of power companies in Delhi.

“Such cases have become a case of criminal maintenance negligence of the power discoms. In all the cases of deaths due to electric shock this year, a case of criminal negligence should be registered against the power discoms concerned,” Mr. Sachdeva in a statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.