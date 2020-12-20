Third wave of COVID-19 under control, says Kejriwal

New Delhi

20 December 2020 01:55 IST

Capital records 1,139 new virus cases, the lowest daily count in four months

On a day when Delhi witnessed only 1,139 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city has fought a “war” against the pandemic and the third wave of infections is now “under control”.

“Compared to the day when 8,600 cases were reported, today Delhi has 1,133 COVID-19 cases. In November the positivity rate in Delhi was 15%, which means that if we were testing a hundred people, then around 15 people were COVID positive. Today, if we are testing a hundred people, only one person is positive and the positivity rate is 1.3%,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video statement on Saturday, before the final COVID-19 figures for the day were released.

Saturday’s is the lowest new COVID-19 cases reported in a day in nearly fourth months. The last time the city saw less than 1,139 cases was on August 24, when 1,061 people tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 32 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 10,251. Of the total 6,15,914 cases, 5,95,305 people have recovered and there are 10,358 active cases. The overall positivity till now is 7.98%.

Mr. Kejriwal said the first wave of the pandemic in Delhi was in June, the second in August and September, and the third began in October.

‘Citizens’ efforts’

“On one hand the pollution level of Delhi was increasing due to stubble burning in the neighbouring States and on the other the number of COVID-19 cases were also increasing. The citizens of Delhi took the situation very seriously and fought this battle against COVID as war. Today I am very happy to say that due to the efforts of the citizens the third wave of COVID pandemic in the Capital has come under control,” the Chief Minister said.

He said Delhi was the first State to announce ₹1 crore financial assistance to the family of “COVID-19 warriors” who die in the line of duty.

New York parallel

The Chief Minister also drew a parallel with New York. “In the first week of April, New York City reported 6,300 cases in one day. At that point of time it was the highest number of cases reported in a single day... COVID patients were lying outside the hospitals of New York and on the streets. But in Delhi when 8,600 cases were reported in a single day, even then the situation was under control. On that day, around 7,000 beds were still vacant. The management of COVID pandemic in Delhi was very strong,” he said.