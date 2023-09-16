Third spot round for vacant UG seats on September 18: DU

September 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

Following two spot rounds to fill vacant undergraduate seats, Delhi University will hold a third ‘special spot’ round for admission seekers on September 18.

According to a notification dated September 13, candidates in both reserved and unreserved categories will be eligible to take part in the special spot round.

Similar to the second spot round on September 11, the third round will see vacant Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats merged into one category that will be open only to SC/ST candidates, DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi told The Hindu on Friday.

She said this is done whenever either category does not have sufficient candidates. With very few ST candidates applying this academic session, the seats have been merged from the second spot round itself. “However, the seats reserved for OBC students will not be merged”, she added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi SC & ST Minister Raaj Kumar Anand wrote to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, raising concern over the vacant UG seats in the SC, ST and OBC categories as the admission season nears its end. He asked that admissions be kept open till these seats are filled, as it would “adversely affect” the prospects of students if the seats are not allocated to those for whom these are reserved.

He also requested the university to share the number of vacant seats with him.

As per data available on the DU website as on September 7, there are 3,771 unreserved and 5,589 seats in the SC, ST and OBC categories lying vacant. Since then, there have been two spot rounds each on September 1 and September 11.