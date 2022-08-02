Third monkeypox case in Delhi

Six Delhi hospitals to admit such patients now instead of one

The patient has been admitted at the LNJP Hospital. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Six Delhi hospitals to admit such patients now instead of one

The national capital reported its third confirmed case of monkeypox on Tuesday, prompting the Delhi government to increase the number of hospitals with isolation wards for admitting such patients to six from one.

The third case is a Nigerian national in his 30s who has been living in Delhi, an official source said. “He was admitted with fever and skin lesions two days ago. His test results confirm him as positive,” the source said.

The patient does not have a recent travel history to a foreign country and is currently admitted at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan or LNJP Hospital. His condition is stable.

The Delhi government did not officially share any details of another suspected case, that of a woman in her 30s who is also an African national, until 8 p.m. She was also admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with similar symptoms.

Govt. on alert

The government has set up 20 isolation rooms in LNJP Hospital, 10 isolation rooms each in GTB hospital, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital, MD City Hospital and Batra Hospital, Tughlakabad.

“Health security of Delhi residents is a top priority of the [Arvind] Kejriwal government. We are keeping a close eye on the monkeypox situation to deal with any surge in cases,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Capital confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 24, a day after it was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization. That patient has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Monday night.

Currently, there are two confirmed and two suspected cases admitted at LNJP Hospital. The source said that some of these patients were in contact with each other and the government is in the process of starting contact tracing.

Mr. Sisodia sought to play down fears on account of monkeypox being a communicable disease, urging Delhiites to follow the precautions

“The Delhi government has geared up to fight even a potential monkeypox outbreak. More isolation rooms will be added if needed,” he added.