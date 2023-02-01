Third attempt at mayoral polls: file on proposed dates reaches L-G office

February 01, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The office of the Lieutenant-Governor has received the file on the proposed dates for mayoral polls in the Capital and a decision is awaited, said official sources.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed February 10 as the date to reconvene the House meeting, which will also see elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, while the Delhi government has suggested February 3, 4 and 6 as the three options.

However, MCD officials are unsure whether the exercise will be completed at the next meeting, as the previous two sessions on January 6 and 24 were adjourned without the mayoral polls due to clashes between councillors on both occasions.

“If the meeting is adjourned after the Mayor is elected, the powers of the standing committee chairman will remain with the Mayor till the committee is constituted. The powers to adjourn the meeting will remain with the Mayor, if the latter is presiding over the meeting,” said an official of the civic body.

After the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected at the beginning of the meeting, the former will take over the duties of the presiding officer and oversee the election of the six members to the MCD standing committee.

According to Section 79(6) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, in case a grave disorder arises in a meeting, the Mayor — or the person presiding — can adjourn the meeting to a date specified by them.

In terms of voting numbers for the mayoral polls, the Aam Aadmi Party currently has the lead in the with 134 councillors as well as three Rajya Sabha members and 13 MLAs from Delhi likely to vote in its favour. Meanwhile, with 104 councillors, seven Lok Sabha MPs and one MLA in its ranks, the Bharatiya Janata Party is confident of securing a majority in the MCD standing committee.

ADVERTISEMENT