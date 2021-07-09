Third accused in Kitty murder case on the run

House help undergoing treatment

A day after police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of Kitty Kumaramangalam — lawyer and wife of former Union Minister P. Rangarajan Kumaramangalam — at her Vasant Vihar residence, the police said they are yet to arrest the third accused.

A senior officer said three teams are working round the clock to nab the third accused, Suraj from Rajasthan.

“Surveillance has been mounted and we are aware of his suspected hideouts. Raids are being conducted,” the officer said.

‘Fled to Rajasthan’

Suraj is suspected to have fled to Rajasthan and is in possession of gold robbed from Kitty’s house.

Two persons — the victim’s washerman, Raju, and his friend Rakesh Raj — have been arrested for the murder.

The accused entered the house, overpowered the house help, Mithila, and smothered Kitty to death before decamping with valuables and cash.

The house help, who was hired a few days ago, is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital after she sustained injuries during the incident.

The victim’s body was handed over to her son Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam, a Congress leader.