Third accused held from M.P. in Kitty murder case

NEW DELHI

13 July 2021 00:23 IST

Accused blaming each other during separate questioning: DCP

The police on Sunday arrested the third accused in Kitty Kumaramangalam murder case and recovered jewellery worth ₹50 lakh from the accused, said officials on Monday.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the accused — Suraj Budhe (36), a resident of Mahipalpur — has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s (M.P.) Tikamgarh.

Technical surveillance was mounted on the mobile phone that Suraj was using and its last location was found to be in Jaipur after which the device was switched off, said an officer. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Rakesh Dixit, a team reached Jaipur.

“The area was full of hotels and all of them were examined. One hotel informed that Suraj and his family had checked in but had left. CCTV footage was examined and a taxi driver was found along with Suraj,” said the officer.

Accused buys new phone

The police then tracked the driver who said Suraj had bought a new mobile phone. Details of the phone were then obtained, and technical surveillance was mounted on it, the officer said. Initially, there was no movement on the phone, but it was eventually used and immediately tracked to M.P.

A team then rushed to Tikamgarh and with the help of M.P. Police, they raided the suspected hideout and found Suraj with his wife and children at his brother-in-law Chhotu Adiwasi’s house. There were arguments with locals when police tried to make the arrest, but the M.P. Police soon helped pacify the situation.

Mr. Singh said 520g gold with diamonds, 400g silver, ₹9,020 cash and a phone have been recovered from his possession.

“The accused said they had thought that house help Mithila had been killed before they fled. When questioned separately, they are all blaming each other,” Mr. Singh said.

Kitty was found dead at her residence on the night of July 6 when she and Mithila were at home. On Mithila’s statement, the police registered a case and arrested Kitty’s washerman Raju and his accomplice Rakesh Raj.