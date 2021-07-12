Third accused arrested in Kitty Kumaramangalam murder case

NEW DELHI

Suraj’s associates Raju and Rakesh were arrested earlier.

The third accused in Kitty Kumaramangalam murder case, who absconding, has been arrested, the Delhi police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratab Singh said that Suraj was arrested on the night of July 11. His associates Raju and Rakesh were arrested earlier.

Lawyer and wife of late former Union Minister P. Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, Kitty was found smothered to death at her residence on July 6. The conspiracy to kill her was hatched by her washerman Raju.

