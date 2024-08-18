Third accused arrested in Delhi’s Jafrabad shooting case

Four days after a youth was shot dead on the roads of north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad, the police arrested a third person in the case on Saturday.

The person arrested on Saturday has been identified as Sahib, while the two others who had been arrested earlier has been identified as Suhail and Mehran. All three have been charged with murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

On August 13, the Jafrabad police station received a PCR call regarding a shooting in Chauhan Bangar. Investigations revealed that two persons had fired shots on a man, identified as Chota Rizwan, a resident of Chauhan Bangar.

After he was arrested on Saturday, Sahib disclosed that his close friend Suhail had accepted gang leader Anas’ contract to kill Chhota Rizwan. Sahib, along with Suhail and Mehran wanted to join his gang. To gain favour with Anas and prove his mettle, Sahib agreed to assist in the murder. While both Suhail and Mehran carried out the murder, Sahib helped them escape by giving them a ride on his scooter.

