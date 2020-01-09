Think tank releases report on health care

BJP-linked think tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) on Wednesday said that the Delhi government added only 394 beds to city hospitals in the last five years and no primary health centres or dispensaries were created.

The report, titled ‘Delhi: A city on ventilator — A fact finding report on Delhi’s Health’ was released by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and PPRC Director Sumeet Bhasin.

“Healthcare in Delhi has been one of the main planks of the AAP government’s publicity. In this background, it is pertinent that the government is held accountable for the steps that it claims to have taken for bettering healthcare in Delhi government-run hospitals,” the PPRC said in a statement.