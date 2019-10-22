Thieves target nameplates of officials in Lodhi Estate

A gang of thieves is targeting lamps and brass nameplates fixed at the bungalows of high-ranking government officials in Lodhi Estate.
On Monday, a Rear Admiral with the Indian Navy, who lives in Lodhi Estate, filed a police complaint regarding theft of lights that were fixed near the nameplate and house number. In his complaint, the officer said that two focus lights had been stolen on Sunday.
An FIR has been registered at the Tughlak Road police station against unknown person. A police officer said that they are scanning CCTV footage to get a clue about the suspects.
A caretaker of a bungalow in Lodhi Estate said that such thefts are common in the area. Sometimes security persons deployed at the bungalow catch the thieves and hand them over to the police. Frequent cases of theft is a concern in the high-security Lutyens’ zone.
