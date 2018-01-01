Thieves make off with one kilo of gold

One kilo of gold and ₹5 lakh in cash were stolen by burglars who broke into a house in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Sunday afternoon, the police said.
The thieves broke the lock of the Pataudi House in Koocha Dakkhi Rai and stole 1 kg of gold and ₹5 lakh in cash.
The complainant, Yunus, told the police that he lived on the second floor of the building and that he had gone to his cardboard manufacturing factory, near Kali Masjid, around 1 p.m. When he came back around 4 p.m., he found the door broken, Yunus said in his complaint. He added that the gold and cash, which were kept in an almirah, were missing.
A police team visited the spot after being alerted by the complainant, the officer said, adding that the CCTV footage obtained from the area was being screened for clues.
