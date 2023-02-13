HamberMenu
Thieves booked for breaking into BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma’s office

February 13, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Some unidentified persons allegedly broke into BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma’s office in Shahdara and decamped with television sets, police said on February 13.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on the intervening night of Feb. 10 and 11, when identified persons entered the office from the back door.

“We’re analysing CCTV footage of the area and questioning people, a case under IPC 380 [theft at dwelling house] has been registered, further investigation is under way,” the officer said.

According to Vishwas Nagar MLA Om Prakash Sharma, the thieves ransacked his office and took two television sets.

