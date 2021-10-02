Thief escapes from custody

NEW DELHI

02 October 2021 00:44 IST

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested in a theft case, escaped from police custody in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Thursday. A case has been registered in the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the accused, identified as Hari Om alias Poly, a resident of Chitra Vihar, managed to flee when he was brought to Preet Vihar to find and arrest his associate.

Hari Om was arrested by Shahdara police in a theft and house-trespass case reported in Vivek Vihar and his one-day police remand was sought. “During investigation, Sub Inspector Arjun from Vivek Vihar station took the accused from the lock-up, along with two head constables. They reached JJ Colony in Chitra Vihar in search of another accused Sohan alias Kaliya. While the Sub Inspector was able to catch Sohan from the roof of a jhuggi, Hari Om ran away from the custody by pushing away the constable,” Ms. Kashyap said.

Police said that they are working hard to catch Hari Om and a case has been registered into the incident based on a complaint by SI Arjun.