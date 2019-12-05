‘They were in extramarital relationship for 15 years’

Preliminary probe into the suspected murder of the 55-year-old woman by the doctor whose body was found next to hers in the latter’s car in Rohini Sector 13 has revealed that the two had known each other for nearly two decades and were in an extramarital relationship for the last 15 years.

‘In contact since 2002’

Sources said that the 58-year-old doctor and the woman had come in contact in 2002 when he owned a nursing home in Samaypur Badli area. “The woman, back then, worked as an assistant to gynaecologists during childbirth at the nursing home,” said an officer.

In 2005, the doctor opened a hospital in Rohini Sector 15 and the woman continued to work with him. Currently, she was the administration in-charge of the hospital and managed the finances as well,” the officer said.

Police said it has been revealed that the doctor’s children were aware of the relationship between the two and did not share a cordial bond with their father over the issue. The doctor’s friends and relatives had also objected to their relationship and tried to persuade him to discontinue it for his family’s sake, said the police.

According to the police, a personal dispute between them could be the reason behind their deaths.

As the news of the doctor’s death spread, several relatives gathered at his residence to support the family members. They, however, refrained from sharing any details about the doctor or the woman.