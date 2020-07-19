‘They hurled communal slurs, told us to leave area’

NEW DELHI

Family targeted by group of men says no FIR lodged even 3 months after incident

On April 5, a group of men in a Hindu-dominated locality in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla allegedly verbally abused and hurled communal slurs at a Muslim family living in the area.

On a day when the nation got together to light lamps to display a collective spirit in the fight against COVID-19, the family had to brave communal slogans that were chanted outside their home.

Non-Cognizable Report

Three months on, the family said no FIR has been lodged in the case. The police, however, said a Non-Cognizable Report has been lodged.

In a police complaint, the family has named the people who harassed them.

Akram Khan (name changed), who runs a factory in Wazirabad, said that on the day of the incident, he and his family members were lighting candles on the terrace when a group of men, including a few neighbours, started shouting communal slurs at them. “Our neighbour suggested we ignore them and go back to our rooms as my sisters and parents were also present. We had to go back,” he said.

A few minutes later, when Mr. Khan and his sister went to buy milk, the latter saw one of the men and requested him not to shout such communal statements.

“She told them that our parents are heart patients and they will stress over the issue. But the man continued to argue when we started walking back,” he said.

On the way home, members of the group allegedly stopped Mr. Khan and hurled more communal slurs at him. When his sister tried to intervene, the group allegedly misbehaved with her.

Meanwhile, more people gathered at the spot and Mr. Khan’s parents came and took the siblings back home.

“We locked ourselves inside the house. We also called the PCR seven to eight times,” he said, adding that while they waited for the police to come, the group stood outside their residence and continued shouting. The group also allegedly asked the family to leave the area.

In a video of the incident, accessed by The Hindu , the group can be heard making provocative statements while Mr. Khan’s sister kept saying that they too have the right to chant slogans for India.

Mr. Khan said that when policemen finally arrived, they told the crowd to disperse and helped his family.

Both, the family members and the group of men, were taken to the police station.

“At the station, my mother fainted and we took her to a hospital. The police said they would come the next day to record statements but nothing happened for the next one month,” he said.

Mr. Khan said they went to the office of DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj who assured them help. Recently, the family also went to meet a Joint Commissioner of Police, who too assured them help.

“After the Joint CP’s intervention, for the last one week, some members of that group — who used to stand outside our house — have stopped,” said Mr. Khan.

‘Men counselled’

Ms. Bhardwaj said, “Legal action has been taken. A Non-Cognizable Report under Section 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged. We are taking necessary action for the family’s safety.” Meanwhile, another senior officer said the members of the group — identified by the family — have been counselled.