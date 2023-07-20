They assaulted her, kept her hungry, and offered us bribe to keep mum: victim’s aunt

July 20, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The 10-year-old girl may have continued suffering abuse if not for the victim’s aunt, who saw Poornima Bagchi thrashing the child on her balcony on Wednesday morning.

“When I yelled from the road, the woman [Ms. Poornima] hid behind a wall. My niece was so traumatised she signalled me to keep quiet and leave,” the victim’s aunt told The Hindu.

“I then went to their house on the second floor with one of their [accused’s] neighbours, who had also witnessed the assault. They did not open the door till some people gathered at the spot and threatened to call the police,” she said, adding that the accused “tried to settle the matter by offering us ₹500”.

“When I finally spoke with my niece, she told me about the abuse. She was made to care for their son, clean their house, and iron their clothes. They would assault her, keep her hungry, and give her stale food,” the victim’s aunt said.

The victim’s father, a construction worker, said, “He [Kaushik Bagchi] came to me promising good education, food, and clothes for my daughter if we let her work at his house. He said he would keep my daughter as his own.”

He was speaking from the Muzaffarpur railway station where he was waiting to board the first train to the Capital. The victim’s father had sought Mr. Kaushik’s Aadhaar details, “but he just asked me to trust him.”

“But they hardly let our child speak to us during the past two months, even as they assured us of her well-being,” he added. He finally saw his daughter on a video call on Wednesday, with her face bruised and swollen.

“They never let my niece visit her home in the past two months. The woman [Ms. Poornima] used to stand next to my niece whenever she spoke with her parents,” the aunt said.

(With inputs from Abhinay Kumar Gupta)