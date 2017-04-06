‘There will be more M.Phil, Ph.D admissions’

Interviews for appointing about 300 teachers to Jawaharlal Nehru University have started and the number of enrolments in M.Phil and Ph.D programmes in the forthcoming academic session will be more than last year, the government said on Wednesday.
Responding to a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha by JD(U) member Sharad Yadav, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said vacancies for lecturers in the SC/ST and physically challenged categories at JNU have not been filled for years.
“The process and interviews have started and if there were 970 M.Phil and Ph.D students last year, the number this year will be much more,” he added.
Mr. Yadav had said that the number of enrolments in M.Phil and Ph.D courses at JNU had come down from 970 to 102, as a result of which students were desperate.
