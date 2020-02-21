‘There should be statue of Hanuman in Ayodhya’

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said a statue of Lord Hanuman should be installed in Ayodhya and they have sought time for a meeting with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the same.
“Where ever there is a Ram temple, it is important to have Hanuman. It is something that Lord Ram would also love,” Mr. Bharadwaj told The Hindu. “We have requested the Ramjanbhoomi trust for this. We will submit the request formally soon,” he added. When asked about the party’s increased references to Hanuman and whether the request will be going from the party, Mr. Bharadwaj said: “The request will be going in my personal capacity and not as AAP spokesperson.”
