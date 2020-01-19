There must be a system to ensure rape convicts are punished within 6 months: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said a system needs to be developed to ensure that rape convicts are punished within six months.

Reacting to the verdict in the 2013 Gandhi Nagar rape case, Mr. Kejriwal said it took seven years to find the accused guilty.

“We need to all come together and correct this system. If we want to ensure that no one misbehaves with our sisters and daughters we need to develop a system that ensures that the accused are punished within six months,” he tweeted.

Two men accused of kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013 were held guilty on Saturday by a city court.

The girl was raped in April 2013, four months after a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, Nirbhaya, was raped on December 16, 2012, in a running bus in south Delhi’s Munirka.

Nirbhaya had succumbed to injuries in Singapore hospital. All four surviving convicts in the Nirbhaya case have been ordered to be hanged till death on February 1.

They were earlier ordered to be hanged on January 22 but the execution had been stayed by the Delhi High Court, pending disposal of the mercy petition to the president by one of them.