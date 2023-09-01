There is God in every particle of country: Delhi LG on AAP's objection to 'Shivling' fountains

September 01, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Friday dismissed the AAP's objection to 'Shivling-shaped' fountains installed in Delhi, saying they are just art pieces and there is God in "every particle of the country".

Sources in the ruling AAP claimed the party will file a police complaint over the fountains as they have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Reacting to this, Saxena said, "This is childish behaviour."

The LG along with Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi unveiled three Yakshini statues at Ulan Batar in the Palam area here.

According to Hindu mythology, Yakshinis are demigoddesses who serve Lord Kubera, the God of wealth.

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit from September 9 to 10, arterial stretches in the capital have been given a makeover.

As part of the beautification drive, 18 fountains shaped like the 'Shivling' have been installed at the Hanuman Mandir junction in the Palam airport's technical area, according to officials.

Asked about the AAP's objections to the fountains, Saxena said, "First of all, they are not Shivlings. They are art pieces. There is God in every particle of this country. People tie rakhis to trees and worship trees. You can see everything the way you want to. We have installed these Yakshini statues and you can call them Devis. Anything can be said. It is their understanding."

"Our delegates will pass through this area. Yakshinis guard the valuables of Lord Kubera. Today, our country is becoming prosperous and these statues have been installed as a symbolic gesture," he told reporters.

The AAP had on Thursday accused Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the 'Shivling' by installing fountains shaped like it in the capital ahead of the G20 summit.

The party demanded that action be taken against the LG and the BJP apologise to the country.

