‘There is 25% decline in number of DTC buses during AAP govt.’s rule’

The Opposition BJP on Friday alleged that there had been a 25% decline in the number of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, the closure of 25% of the operational routes being serviced by the public transporter and a reduction of more than 20% in the number of passengers travelling by State-run buses during the last four-and-a-half years.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on the basis of information provided by the Delhi government under the Right to Information Act, said that as many as 150 routes running about 1,200 trips had been discontinued during the last six months.

“The AAP government has failed to fulfil the promise made in its 2015 Assembly election manifesto...and has also failed to raise the number of buses as directed by the Delhi High Court...it had promised to add 5,000 new buses to the DTC fleet. The Delhi government has admitted under the RTI that as per the orders of Delhi High Court, it is imperative to have 11,000 buses in the city,” Mr. Gupta alleged at a press conference here.

However, the Rohini legislator argued, there were only 3,781 (2,506 non-AC and 1,275 AC) low-floor CNG buses. As per information provided under the RTI Act, the Delhi government had removed 1,089 DTC buses from its fleet.

These buses were falling prey to breakdowns and had been rendered unserviceable. Action was now under way to condemn another 24 low-floor buses from the DTC’s fleet, Mr. Gupta said, adding that when the AAP had come to power in 2015, 5,000 DTC buses were on the roads.

‘All-round failure’

“The all-round failure of the DTC’s services to the public can be gauged from the fact that DTC buses have seen as much as 20 crore less footfall...not only has there been a decline in the number of buses, there has been steep decline in the operation of DTC routes to the extent of 25%,” Mr. Gupta claimed.

“As per information provided by Delhi government, there were 574 routes in February 2015. These have now declined to 442 only...the number of passengers has also declined by nearly 20%. During 2015-16, there was a passenger footfall of 129.94 crore in DTC buses. This was reduced to 110 crore in 2018-19. This trend continues during 2019-20,” he added.