The/Nudge Institute is set to host the fifth edition of its flagship livelihoods summit, charcha ’24, from August 20 to 22, at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

Leading development sector stakeholders across governments, markets and civil society would be convening to foster dynamic conversations on building a strong backbone for resilient livelihoods.

This year’s charcha (discussion) is expected to involve over 2,000 people covering programmes such as knowledge-sharing, network for collaborative action, and celebrate the bright sparks in the livelihood development sector.

charcha 2024 has many distinguished speakers, including Amitabh Kant (G20 Sherpa, Govt. of India), Dr R S Sharma (former CEO National Health Authority), Arti Ahuja (former Secretary, Labour & Welfare, Chemicals and Petrochemicals and Fertilizers), Saurabh Garg (Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation), and Amit Yadav, IAS (Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment).

Panel discussions, workshops and masterclasses would touch upon topics such as rural and urban livelihoods, and women empowerment. Other sessions would span across inclusion and circularity, climate resilience, capital, CSR and philanthropy, talent and capacity for the sector, and policy and governance.

Tracks will be co-hosted by ATE Chandra Foundation (sustainability), The Bridgespan Group (collaborative philanthropy & community-led initiatives), British Asian Trust (women empowerment), H&M Foundation (inclusive value chains), India Leaders for Social Sector (talent & leadership), Lend a Hand India (vocational education), META (capital & philanthropy), Mphasis (women in the workplace), NuSocia (data & impact), Purpose (AI for good), Samagra (AI in governance), State Street (pwd and inclusion), Tata Steel Foundation (rural livelihoods), Teamwork Arts (revitalizing arts & crafts), TechnoServe (empowering smallholder farmers) and Tiny Miracles (direct cash transfers).

Highlighting his vision for charcha 2024, Atul Satija, founder and CEO of The/Nudge Institute, commented, “charcha represents an exciting platform for India’s social development and livelihoods ecosystem to convene, collaborate, and catalyze impactful change. By bringing together key public and private players, as well as corporates and social enterprises, we strive to offer opportunities for collaborative dialogues and action to boost resilient livelihoods for all Indians.”

Since 2020, Bengaluru-based The/Nudge Institute has held four editions of charcha, gathering over 30 co-hosts, 1,000+ speakers, 15,000+ participants, and 1 million+ audience.

To find out more information about charcha 2024, its speakers, and detailed agenda, visit https://charcha24.thenudge.org .

