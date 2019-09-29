Amid the hullabaloo over the sudden disappearance and recovery of Laxmi, claimed to be Delhi’s “last elephant”, another Laxmi, an year younger to her famous namesake, enjoys a serene life in her green-coloured enclosure at a farmhouse in south Delhi’s Dera Mandi.

Owned by the Dabur Group, 46-year-old Laxmi is now the undisputed last elephant of Delhi as the other one, 47-year-old Laxmi, has been shifted to a jumbo rescue centre in Haryana’s Ban Santour after her recovery near the banks of the Yamuna earlier this month. Her disappearance in July had led to a nationwide alert, with both national and international media reporting her as Delhi’s “last elephant”, even though two jumbos were present in the city at that time.

Away from the limelight, Laxmi, at the farmhouse, wakes up around 5 a.m. every day and lets out a cry for the caretakers to know it’s time to feed her jowar or sugarcane and water — her first meal of the day. On a September afternoon, The Hindu found Laxmi resting in her enclosure, an open shed, munching on jowar leaves after her daily walk.

Eat, walk, rest

“After we give her food in the morning, she is taken around for a walk for about three hours as she needs some exercise. We never take her to the main road,” said Islam Khan, 56, one of the mahouts.

Mr. Khan, who has been with Laxmi for the past 35 years, said he has also grown old with the elephant. “She loves sugarcane the most and we give it to her throughout the year, except for three months when we switch to jowar. That is needed for her health,” said Mr. Khan. When the supply of sugarcane from Uttar Pradesh stops, the Dabur Group gets it from Pune, he added.

Best care

Though Laxmi drinks about 80 litres of water a day and eats bananas among other things through the day, her dinner is more interesting. “We make rotis for her with 2.5 kg of wheat flour. Each roti is about half a kilo and we cook it in a earthen hearth,” the caretaker said. The rotis are then greased with desi ghee and served with jaggery to Laxmi.

“Even if someone is ready to give us ₹10 lakh for a minute, we won’t send her for any work,” Mr. Khan added.

Forest officials said that Laxmi is taken care of well, but they are framing new guidelines to ensure that her living conditions are inspected every three months. There is no such official inspection cycle currently.

Inspection of upkeep

In 2016, the Forest Department carried out inspections of all seven privately owned elephants in Delhi at that time, as per 2008 guidelines of the Union government, and found lapses in the upkeep of six of them, except for the one owned by the Dabur Group.

In 2017, the department issued directions to the six owners to surrender the animals or else they would be seized. All the six elephants have been sent to different States in 2018-19, making Dabur Group’s Laxmi the last elephant.

“If you see any jumbo in Delhi, except for Laxmi, it’s an illegal elephant,” said a senior forest official.