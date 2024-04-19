The Ultraman dream never ends

April 19, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

For Saurabh Ahuja, making it to the finish line at the Ultraman Florida triathlon in his maiden attempt earlier this year was a dream come true. Widely touted as the ultimate test of physical endurance, the gruelling 515-kilometre triathlon took years of discipline and training, says Saurabh, a 40-year-old father of two hailing from Delhi, but he affirms that he would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

Having completed three editions of Ironman — a 225-kilometre triathlon — in 2016, 2017, and 2023, Saurabh says that Ultraman was the obvious next step in his steadily growing list of personal goals. “I was obsessed with playing sports when I was a child— cricket, badminton, basketball, you name it,” says Saurabh, who is now settled in Seattle. “I had to take a break to focus on my studies and get a job, but I resumed my passion in 2010 when I successfully completed some half-marathons and full marathons. That’s when I considered Ironman,” he adds, grinning bashfully while admitting that he had already set his sights on Ultraman before even participating in Ironman.

Spread over three days, the Ultraman involves a 10-kilometre swim, a 421-kilometre bike ride and an 84-kilometre run. “There was a point on the second day when I felt I wouldn’t be able to finish,” says Saurabh. “I had to bike 275 kilometres in under 12 hours. Luckily, I just about made it, clocking in at 11 hours, 45 minutes. I found biking tough despite the fact that I completed the swim — something I learnt only just before competing in Ironman — quite comfortably,” he adds.

The run-up to the triathlon was a difficult journey, not only in terms of training, but also, the taxing schedule. “I had to juggle my corporate job in the tech sector, my family, and my exercise regime. What worked for me was sticking to the 5-9-5 method — I exercised from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., went to work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and spent time with my wife and kids from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” Saurabh says, adding that he had to train for an average of 20 to 30 hours a week to get into shape.

But surprisingly, physical endurance wasn’t the only challenge he had to consider. “Finances are a big part of participating in sporting events of this magnitude. I had to upgrade to a bike that cost ₹5 lakh to compete in Ultraman. The multiple gym memberships added up too. I also had to pay $2,500 entry fee, book the travel and stay for myself, my family and my crew,” he says.

Riding high on the afterglow of his success, Saurabh says, he will take 2024 off to spend time with family. “But in 2025, I will focus on raising money to compete in even more challenging events,” he says.

First on his list is Ultraman Hawai’i. “I want to compete in another edition of Ultraman to prove that it wasn’t sheer luck that got me to the finish line the first time,” he says. Next, he wants to try his luck at Epic 5, which involves competing in five Ironman triathlons in five days across different islands of Hawai’i. “But I’m not in a hurry,” Saurabh says. “I’m giving myself until I turn 50.”