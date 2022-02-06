The trials and tribulations of inmates’ kin

Repeated closures of the physical meeting facility and e-meeting woes have made reaching out to loved ones in jail difficult. There's finally relief in sight from February 10

For 30-year-old Rakhi, the last three months have been emotionally draining. Ever since her husband, the sole breadwinner of the family, was arrested in a case of robbery in November last year, she has met him in person only twice — once through a jail mulaqat and the second time during a court hearing.

“The facility to meet in person has been withdrawn. Even the court hearings are taking place through videoconferencing now. I have neither been able to book the 15-minute e-mulaqat nor the five-minute phone call. It is difficult to book a slot due to heavy rush and to get through an ordinary call is not easy because the prison administration does not respond to calls,” a distraught Rakhi told The Hindu.

Technical glitches

Her husband, Sunny, is lodged in Mandoli jail since November 22. “I even went to prison to get an appointment for e-mulaqat but the staffers sent me back saying that I needed to book it online. There are technical glitches every time I try to do it,” she added.

Rakhi also mentioned that the prison staffers told her that Sunny keeps crying inside his cell. “I bought a second-hand smartphone to be able to do video calls with him. Even that is not possible now,” she said.

Physical mulaqats

Many other families are experiencing similar emotions. Meeting their loved ones in jail has turned into a tedious process for them, thanks to repeated closures of physical mulaqats and technical difficulties in arranging e-mulaqats.

Prior to the first COVID-19 wave in 2020, each inmate was allowed 30 minutes with three family members twice a week. After the pandemic hit, in April 2020, physical meetings were shut for seven months and as an alternative, family members were allowed to call the inmates for five minutes twice a week or book a 15-minute e-mulaqat through videoconferencing.

After resumption of physical meetings in October 2020, jail authorities allowed one physical mulaqat every month, which was later increased to one per week. With the onset of the second COVID-19 wave, physical meetings were stopped again in April last year. Four months later, in October 2021, jail authorities allowed two physical mulaqats in a month with one family member. In January this year physical meetings were again suspended due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the jail administration said that physical meetings will be resumed from February 10 with each inmate allowed one mulaqat with a single family member every 15 days.

Fifty-five-year-old Sarla Devi’s son, Yashu Lakra, has been lodged in Tihar jail for the last 12 years in a case of murder. She said even if she is lucky to get through the five-minute phone call with her son, the poor network does not allow them to hear each other clearly.

Too short a time

“In any case, five minutes is too short a time and when calls get disconnected, it is disheartening,” she said. “It feels like ages since I last spoke to my son. I haven’t got a slot for an e-mulaqat for several weeks now and physical meetings and their durations too have been reduced,” she rued.

Sarla Devi said in the pre-pandemic days, she would take winter clothes for her son but now prison authorities do not allow clothes from outside due to the COVID-19 scare.

Dildar, lodged in Tihar in a POCSO case for more than a year now, gets to see his brother Imran through videoconferencing only once a month. “When I try to book the weekly e-mulaqat slot, it gets delayed either due to network issues or limited slots and I end up seeing my brother only once in a month,” Imran complained.

For Simran too, meeting her 23-year-old brother Tinku, an undertrial in several Delhi riots cases, from behind a glass screen was much simpler than through a phone screen now. “I am not able to talk to him properly over the phone or do a videoconference. The jail administration should look into it,” she urged.

Prison officials said COVID-19 protocols allow limited visitors and that is why physical mulaqats have reduced. Otherwise, there is no limit on the number of daily mulaqats in a jail and inmates get enough opportunities to meet their relatives. On difficulties faced in booking an e-mulaqat, DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, “e-mulaqats are allowed as per availability of slots. It happens twice a week with prior online booking, depending on the slot availability”.

“Inmate calling system is working fine but there may be some technical glitches at times. However, these are rare instances and are attended to immediately,” Mr. Goel said, adding that upgradation of the LAN network within the jail complex is a project in the pipeline. “It will certainly improve the services in future,” he said.