The storm and the aftermath

Fatigue, brain fog and vision issues… post-COVID-19 recovery has been traumatic for several patients

As if getting infected with COVID-19 was not hard enough, the road to recovery has been difficult and draining for many. To some, the “worst phase” began after the 14-day window was over. Laid low by extreme weakness, brain fog and vision issues, the recovery process has been anything but smooth for many of them.

Rupa Singh, a public relations executive, had a fever that lasted for around two weeks followed by other health issues. “Initially I had a fever and severe body ache. The sense of taste and smell went away in a couple of days as well. The fever lasted for about two weeks. For me, the worst part began after these 14 days. The brain fog was not something I was prepared for. During office calls, I always took extra seconds to respond and I felt I could not really form long sentences. There was trouble remembering. There still is, but it is better than before,” said Ms. Singh.

Stating that booking blood tests and COVID tests remained a challenge, Ms. Singh said: “They came after five days of booking. It almost felt pointless after a while. I do not know if anyone else also experienced this, but I could not see properly for two weeks. As if everything was three shades darker. I am still recovering, to be frank. I eat healthy food, high protein and high vitamin C is a part of life for me.”

Tiredness, migraines

Describing the recovery process as “extremely exhausting,” 20-year-old Tarini Gupta said: “To a point, the recovery process was excruciating in terms of weakness, constant migraines and muscular pains. Although during recovery these issues slowly subsided, even to date, aftereffects remain, despite almost a month since the recovery started.”

A balanced diet played an important part in her recovery path. “As for the medical advice, dolo, antibiotics and most importantly zinc and vitamin C and D tablets were prescribed, which were extremely helpful in maintaining stable vital levels and aiding recovery. But most importantly I was consuming wholesome and nutritious food that was light on the stomach and balanced in composition,” she said.

“My experience was a mediocre one, apart from my peak days when I was on the worse end of the spectrum, symptom-less days were dull, tiresome and my mood was plummeting constantly. I was also sleeping for more than 12 hours a day. Netflix, video calling my loved ones and self-care got me through it,” added Ms. Gupta.

For East Delhi resident Shalini Prasad, however, the recovery was a quick one, as the infection was mild.

“Doctors were very helpful and available 24x7 on-call despite being overly stressed themselves. They were clear about the medication and care. As both my husband and daughter were infected during the same time, we were able to take care of each other. Our local medical shop was extremely helpful and ensured the availability of medicines that were not easily available at that time,” said Ms. Prasad.

Ms. Prasad further added: “My experience during this period regarding supplies was positive as there was no shortage of any essential item. Also, the surge largely diminished the stigma that was associated with COVID-19 and people around are helpful and empathetic.”

Fruits-rich diet

D.K. Das, a senior consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon, empathised with the patients. “The recovery process is painful and once the recovery has been made many patients have complained of problems like fatigue, neurological and respiratory symptoms. Other symptoms are residual loss of smell and taste, dizziness, lack of concentration, chest pain, and shortness of breath.”

He advises a balanced diet. “Patients should follow a healthy and balanced diet at regular intervals, consuming fruits, vegetables, wholegrain, nuts and animal source food to ensure maximum intake of amino acids, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin A and vitamin E to boost up their immune system. Patients are advised to maintain an adequate intake of water, sufficient sleep, meditation and diversion of mind towards some constructive or recreative work that causes the health hormones to activate the physiological system, thereby boosting the immune system and fighting against the residual virus in the body,” explained Dr. Das.