The price of protest: 67 people died opposing farm laws

Farmers paying floral tributes to those that died during the protest against farm laws at Delhi's borders.

18 January 2021 12:14 IST

A list of people who died due to road accidents, heart attacks and cold stroke from November 24 while protesting at Delhi’s borders. The list includes those that died at home after picking illness at the borders. However, it does not mention those who took their own lives

Name: Kahan Singh (65)

Place of death: Mehal Kalan Toll Plaza

Date: November 24

Native: Barnala

Name: Gurmail Kaur (70)

Place: Patiala

Date: November 24

Native: Bathinda

Name: Dhanna Singh (45)

Place: Bhiwani- Delhi highway

Date: November 27

Native: Mansa

Name: Gajjan Singh (55)

Place: Tikri border

Date: November 28

Native: Ludhiana

Name: Janak Raj (55)

Place: Tikri border

Date: November 30

Native: Barnala

Name: Baljinder Singh Gill (32)

Place: Delhi–Kurukshetra highway

Date: December 1

Native: Ludhiana

Name: Gurjant Singh (60)

Place: Tikri border

Date: December 2

Native: Mansa

Name: Gurbachan Singh Sibia (80)

Place: Mona

Date: December 2

Native: Moga

Name: Lakhbir Singh (57)

Place: Tikri border

Date: December 2

Native: Bhatinda

Name: Kamaljeet Pal Singh

Place: Haryana

Date: December 5

Native: Sirsa

Name: Rajinder Kaur

Place: Mehal Kalan Toll Plaza

Date: December 7

Native: Barnala

Name: Mewa Singh (48)

Place: Tikri border

Date: December 7

Native: Moga

Name: Ram Mehar (42)

Place: Rohtak

Date: December 7

Native: Hisar

Name: Ajay More (32)

Place: Singhu border

Date: December 8

Native: Sonipat

Name: Kitab Singh Chahal (60)

Place: Jind Patiala National highway

Date: December 8

Native: Jind

Name: Jugraj Singh (22)

Place: Phillauri

Date: December 9

Native: Amritsar

Name: Bhag Singh (76)

Place: Singhu border

Date: December 11

Native: Ludhiana

Name: Balbir Singh Rajsansi

Place: Amritsar

Date: December 11

Native: Amritsar

Name: Munim Kishan Lal Gupta (65)

Place: Tikri border

Date: December 11

Native: Sangrur

Name: Makhan Singh (45)

Place: Singhu border

Date: December 14

Native: Moga

Name: Sukhdev Singh

Place: Mohali

Date: December 14

Native: Fatehgarh Sahib

Name: Deep Singh (60)

Place: Mohali

Date: December 14

Native: Mohali

Name: Gurmeet Singh (67)

Place: Singhu border

Date: December 15

Native: Mohali

Name: Labh Singh (68)

Place: Delhi-Karnal highway

Date: December 15

Native: Patiala

Name: Gurpreet Singh (22)

Place: Delhi-Karnal highway

Date: December 15

Native: Patiala

Name: Pal Singh (62)

Place: Singhu border

Date: December 16

Native: Patiala

Name: Darshan Singh

Place: Mansa

Date: December 16

Native: Mansa

Name: Jatinder Singh (25)

Place: Delhi-Hisar road

Date: December 17

Native: Mansa

Name: Gurvinder Singh (16)

Place: Delhi-Punjab highway

Date: December 17

Native: Hoshiarpur

Name: Bhim Singh (38)

Place: Singhu border

Date: December 17

Native: Fatehgarh Sahib

Name: Jai Singh (37)

Place: Tikri border

Date: December 17

Native: Bathinda

Name: Randhir Singh (40)

Place: Singhu border

Date: December 17

Native: Fatehgarh Sahib

Name: Gurpreet Singh (21)

Place: Haryana

Date: December 17

Native:Hoshiarpur

Name: Hakam Singh (70)

Place: Sangrur

Date: December 20

Native: Sangrur

Name: Amreek Singh (75)

Place: Tikri border

Date: December 25

Native: Gurdaspur

Name: Gurpyar Singh (61)

Place: Bathinda

Date: December 25

Native: Bathinda

Name: Harbans Singh (68)

Place: Ludhiana

Date: December 25

Native: Ludhiana

Name: Bhupinder Singh (25)

Place: Hoshiarpur

Date: December 25

Native: Hoshiarpur

Name: Sukhwinder Singh (64)

Place: Tikri border

Date: December 26

Native: Fatehabad

Name: Malkit Kaur

Place: Delhi-Punjab highway

Date: December 27

Native: Mansa

Name: Satbir Singh (65)

Place: Tikri border

Date: December 27

Native: Rohtak

Name: Sukhdev Singh (63)

Place: Bhatinda

Date: December 27

Native: Barnala

Name: Amarjeet Singh

Place: Hoshiarpur

Date: December 29

Native: Hoshiarpur

Name: Kashmiri Lal (65)

Place: Fazilka

Date: January 1

Native: Fazilka

Name: Harjinder Singh Jindu (28)

Place: Bhatinda

Date: January 1

Native: Bhatinda

Name: Surjit Singh (70)

Place: Tikri border

Date: January 2

Native: Sangrur

Name: Jaghbir Singh

Place: Tikri border

Date: January 2

Native: Haryana

Name: Jashanpreet Singh (18)

Place: Tikri border

Date: January 2

Native: Bathinda

Name: Kashmir Singh (69)

Place: Fazilka

Date: January 2

Native: Fazilka

Name: Amar Singh (45)

Place: Punjab-Delhi highway

Date: January 3

Native: Sangrur

Name: Surinder Singh Sidhu (45)

Place: Delhi

Date: January 3

Native: Madhya Pradesh

Name: Shamsher Singh (45)

Place: Singhu border

Date: January 3

Native: Sangrur

Name: Kulbir Singh (52)

Place: Singhu border

Date: January 3

Native: Haryana

Name: Mangal Singh (56)

Place: Amritsar

Date: January 4

Native: Amritsar

Name: Gurjant Singh

Place: Patiala

Date: January 5

Native: Patiala

Name: Jangir Singh (68)

Place: Singhu border

Date: January 5

Native: Patiala

Name: Najar Singh (50)

Place: Punjab-Delhi highway

Date: January 6

Native: Patiala

Name: Gurdeep Singh (24)

Place: Punjab-Delhi highway

Date: January 6

Native: Bhatinda

Name: Lakhwinder Singh (40)

Place: Patiala

Date: January 7

Native: Patiala

Name: Lal Chand (67)

Place: Ferozepur

Date: January 9

Native: Ferozepur

Name: Rampal Singh (58)

Place: Punjab- Delhi highway

Date: January 10

Native: Barnala

Name: Jagdish Singh

Place: Tikri border

Date: January 11

Native: Muktsar

Name: Sonu Korner

Place: Jalandhar

Date: January 11

Native: Jalandhar

Name: Harpinder Singh Neetu

Place: Ludhiana

Date: January 11

Native: Muktsar

Name: Avtar Singh

Place: Tikri border

Date: January 12

Native: Muktsar

Name: Jagtar Singh

Place: Punjab-Delhi highway

Date: January 12

Native: Muktsar

Name: Iqbal Singh Dhillon (48)

Place: Muktsar

Date: January 14

Native: Muktsar

Source: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha