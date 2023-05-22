The people who build Delhi don’t stay to enjoy it’s infrastructure

May 22, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

In a four-storey tenement in Khizrabad, south-east Delhi, construction workers live in tight two-room spaces, four to a room. One of them is Mahender Pradhan, 24, who is preparing to board the Utkal Express to head back to his village in Jharkhand, after a five-month-long contract with a private construction company. Mr. Pradhan is one of the many seasonal migrants, who shuttles between the Capital and their home State depending on the availability of work, both at home and in bigger cities.

The Capital has always attracted labourers from across north and east India for work ranging from construction of highways and flyovers to painting walls and carpentry. However, with the boom in infrastructure investment due to the G-20, thekedars report that there is a 25-30% increase in workforce required.

Ranthambore, a 52-year-old labour contractor said, “City dwellers do not like to work as construction workers. So, I bring young men from my hometown, Bankhedi, and other villages in central India like Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, to build Delhi’s infrastructure.” When the harvesting is done and it’s not yet time for the new crop to be planted, many farmers from villages move into the city as labourers. “In a year, I bring at least 5,000 labourers to Delhi,” he said. There has been an increase of 1,000 to 1,500 people this year.

Mr. Pradhan is one of 30 labourers who Mr. Ranthambore has brought from Jharkhand to Delhi for the construction of a national expressway. “In my family of six, at least one man stays home for a seasonal crop; the rest go out for four to six months,” said Mr. Pradhan, who has been coming to Delhi-NCR since 2017. He and his family have migrated for work to Delhi, Surat in Gujarat, and Perumbavoor in Kerala, in the past. As he prepares to leave for his hometown to reap maize that has been cultivated over the last few months, he says that his elder brother is preparing to leave for Surat.

Prof. Jayan Jose Thomas, who does research on migration and labour in IIT Delhi, says that they go back home because they simply cannot afford the city. “Although 42% of India’s population is engaged in agriculture, the sector only generates 15% of the GDP. Also, owing to a growth in the young population and low value addition from agriculture, a large number of young people are forced to move out of their villages in search for job opportunities.”

For many like Anzul Hassan, 27, the lack of crop insurance and compounding agricultural vulnerability are reasons for shuttling between Delhi and Purnia, one of the most vulnerable districts in Bihar when it comes to weather-pattern shifts. In the city, he is a skilled mason; in his village, he is a farmer, growing paddy, maize, and lentils. “I have been coming to Delhi for seven years now. We come to work every April, after the completion of our harvest, and go back home right before Diwali,” he said.

In the Capital Mr. Hasan makes ₹20,000-₹30,000. “I save most of it, since the construction company provides for our stay and pick-up and drop services from the site to our labour camps. They also provide food for ₹500 a week, but my five other roommates and I prefer cooking food ourselves,” said Mr. Hasan. He adds that the savings is important because a good harvest was not a given. Like many in his labour camp, he intends on saving enough from his earnings to go back home and invest in a small shop.