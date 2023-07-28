The pain and pleasure of a poet

July 28, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

What does it take for a woman to be herself? To give wings to her ambition in a patriarchal society? To express her needs, sexual or otherwise? It takes one name. Fahmida Riaz, a poet so frank with her expression as to make many a man uneasy, a woman with such gravitas that decades after she penned her nazms, there is an air of immediacy about them even today. And to think, she lived in the times of Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Zia-ul-Haq in Pakistan only to find a home in India during self-exile in the 1980s.

It was also the time she ran into Subodh Lal, a noted English and Urdu poet. Having first met at a mushaira in Delhi, the two hit it off instantly. She told Lal about her desire to visit her family home in Meerut. There were still embers of 1947 when her family had to leave India for Pakistan. One thing led to another, and Fahmida and Lal were to form a sort of mutual admiration club. They would sit down and ask each other about poetry and politics of the day in each other’s country; she would even soak in the incense in his puja room.

Still it needed a little nudge by literary critic Rakshanda Jalil for Lal to sit down and pen Fahmida Riaz; The Iconic Iconoclast, published by Vishwakarma. It is not a biography, but an attempt to outline the causes she pursued; feminism, anti-authoritarianism and attempts to vitiate socio-cultural ethos in India.

Says Lal, “Being as sensitive and progressive as she was, Fahmida tried to break the shackles of social, political and religious institutions. Her fight against patriarchy was something men in the subcontinent couldn’t just accept. Five decades ago girls were not given the kind of higher education that their male siblings were. Ergo, a woman possessing better knowledge and sharper eye was an absolutely unacceptable anathema.”

Not one to reconcile to her circumstances, Fahmida hit back with the power of her pen. As Lal says, “Fahmida was above all patriarchal mores and she composed poetry about female desire, menstruation and mistreatment.” When her collection of poems titled Badan Dadriidah (Body Lacerated) came out in 1973, it left conservatives shocked with the honest portrayal of sex, desire, religion and spirituality.

Fahmida continued to do things her way. The fearlessness, stemmed in part, from migration at the time of Partition and losing her father in infancy. “To a large extent, migration to Pakistan from what was then the Urdu heartland, losing her father when she had not even stepped into her teens, the initial lonely years in Sindh, all these left deep scars,” says Lal.

The absence of an imposing male shadow at home enabled her to be her own woman. She could question religion, and scoff at patriarchy. “That indeed was how she broke the shackles that institutionalised religions imposed,” says Lal whose book comes with intimate detailing of the circumstances in which Fahmida wrote her poems.

She regarded Rumi, Kabir, Marx and Bhagat Singh as her heroes. With her fiercely independent work, she too was a hero. There was a time when her poetry was stealthily read in dimly lit corners of homes . Today, it is shared via social media. Therein lies her success. Lal’s book brings to the reader the pain and the pleasure of being a poet, a woman, a revolutionary.

He says Fahmida wrote around 300 nazms and her work was way ahead of times. “For instance, she wrote, ‘Tum bilkul hum jaise nikle’ nearly two decades before Narendra Modi-led BJP came to power. For someone with such affection for India, reflected in a nazm like Meghdoot and Bharat Natyam, it had to be shattering to see a country being culturally violated by people. How one wishes we had the likes of her today exposing the biases of the system and leading not just women but the societies in general,” says Lal.