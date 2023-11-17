November 17, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

“When you are running a heritage bookstore, there is a goal to the legacy of the business,” says Anuj Bahri Malhotra, sitting in his favourite spot in the upper section of Bahrisons Booksellers in Khan Market. With the book store completing 70 years this October, he has stayed true to the dreams of his father’s and his own : to get every book lover the book he or she comes looking for in the shop.

In the last few years, people may have moved to Kindle, e-reading or online buying. But there is a huge section for whom purchasing a book is like drifting into a different world. It means bookshop hopping, scanning shelves and scouting for titles, flipping and sniffing through the pages, discussing a book or getting recommendations from other interesting people. “It is for them, we have lived on and will,” smiles Anuj.

In the last seven decades, Bahrisons has remained closed only on two occasions — on February 26, 2016, when his father passed away and for 10 days during the pandemic. “The COVID-19 days gave us courage. We knew our customers were confined to their homes, getting bored and wanting to read. We made personal calls to many while many others reached out to us. We got special permission from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to open after 10 days and deliver books to our customers” says Anuj.

Bahrisons has always shared this bond with its customers. Inside the shop or outside, in any part of the world, book lovers reach out to the well-trained staff and the family running the business, to quench their literary thirst.

“People browse unhindered for hours here,” says Anuj, as one walks between aisles of books in the 800 square feet shop, established by Balraj Bahri Malhotra in 1953 with his personal collection of 1,000 books.

Those days, 200 new titles were published on an average every year; now there are 2,000 each year. At any given time, the shop has on display two copies each of at least one lakh titles. “We keep multiple copies of trending titles in the warehouse; as a good salesperson, I know how to rotate my stock,” says Anuj, who has tweaked the shop lay-out to make it spacious.

“My father always sat at the cash counter. I feel his presence in the shop,” says Anuj, who started accompanying his father to the shop at the age of 16 in 1979, and joined as a full-timer in 1981.

He says he wanted to join the Army but his parents’ passion in building the bookstore’s reputation made him change his mind. Although he had ideological differences with his father in choosing the titles for display, he always saw how customers came to them as a family because the staff was trained to forge a connection ewith customers and understand their choice of books.

With 20 people running the store and their only qualification being their love for books, Anuj says, personalised caring is his USP. “I have a huge database of customers but I never exploit them. Their confidence and trust in us bring them to our shop and how we treat them matters the most.”

Mithilesh Kumar, the oldest employee hired in 1996, says “It is a pleasure and privilege to be surrounded by people who share an ethusiasm for books.” “Mithilesh is like a sponge who absorbs information from the conversations he has with customers, it has helped us to build our collection,” says Anuj about his employee.

Bahrisons is one famed place with unique back stories and enduring relationships built through a noteworthy collection of books that covers history, politics, self-help, narratives, diplomacy, international relations, economics, religion, biographies and more. “It is a sanctuary where fellow readers congregate, exchange ideas and get inspired,” says Himangshu Dhanda, a long-time customer. “I love the connection and conversations here,” he adds.

“The most important thing I have learnt from my parents is that a customer will never be satisfied with visiting one book shop. Good competition is healthy and I focus on bringing customers together by building up my collection,” says Anuj.

When actor Dilip Kumar was a Rajya Sabha member, he stayed on the opposite road and visited the shop daily in the evening. “My father shared his love for shayari with him and the two got along very well. Now, I have ‘my many moments’ as a book seller with political leaders, bureaucrats, diplomats, academics, authors, foreigners, enlightened individuals, loyal customers etc. They prefer visiting the shop to placing an order over phone or online,” says Anuj.

At a time when other independent or family-run book stores are struggling, Bahrisons is all set to expand its footprint with the revival of its publishing vertical, Tara India Research Press, that wound up during the pandemic after a run of 18 years. The first title in the new series is slated for early next year.

While remaining deep-seated in his family’s legacy bookstore, Anuj has also started the RedInk literary agency that helps develop new writers and has plans for announcing a literary award in 2024. Not much concerned about threats from the digital world, Bahrisons today has 10 shops — five in Delhi, two in Kolkata and one each in Chandigarh, Gurugram and Noida.

. As of now, Fali S Nariman’s Harmony Amidst Disharmony and Arundhati Roy’s Azadi are top of the picks in his shop. “A book store is the reflection of its owner’s thoughts, opinions and taste,” says Anuj.