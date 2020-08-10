The latecomer’s guide to face masks

They may confuse face-recognition software and cause unknown people to greet you on an evening walk, but face masks are now as necessary as your underwear

If you’re confused with all the information about what mask to wear, and how COVID-19 is transmitted in the first place (aerosols? surfaces?), you’re like most people who have a dozen masks around the house, with no clarity on what works best. Here, doctors give us some gyan.

Why should I wear a mask when those around me already are?

If you’re late to the game, then know that masks fulfil two purposes: they prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus (and other pathogens — viruses and bacteria) from you (if you have it), via little droplets when you breathe hard, speak, sneeze, cough, or sing. They also prevent the same from other people. Over 120 countries have asked citizens to wear masks in public spaces according to Oxford University’s news piece put out in July.

Even if everyone around you is wearing a mask, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not ruled out aerosol transmission in closed settings “particularly in these indoor locations where there are crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected persons spend long periods of time with others.” Look at them as personal protective equipment if you’re going to work in an air-conditioned office with several people, for instance, even if you’re keeping a metre-long distance.

What is N95 mask?

The ideal is the respirator mask (N100, N99, N95), designed for poultry cleaning or logging — high virus or dust loaded environments. It was meant to be worn for no longer than eight hours, to protect the wearer.

The N stands for non-oil, meaning an industry can choose this if there is no oil present in the air. There are also R and P masks, where R means oil is present; P is when oil is present.

The number stands for the expectation that the filter will trap 95% particles. So an N95 mask “filters at least 95% of airborne particles but is not resistant to oil,” as per the Centers for Disease Control, US. These are certifications provided by America’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Reputed companies will generally say on their packaging that they are NIOSH certified. Do check this, as there are several fakes in the market.

KN95 are the Chinese equivalent of the N95.

“The salient features of these masks are that they provide a complete seal around the nose and mouth [a gasket fitting that provides no leakage],” says Ambarish Satwik, a vascular and endovascular surgeon in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. “They also work on the mechanism of electrostatic attraction.” Here, the filter that is fibrous in nature, attracts oppositely charged particles. The masks come with filters that need to be changed periodically — check the box or manual for instructions.

An N95 once used, must be placed in a breathable paper bag (no plastic lining) and worn on the fifth day, as it is believed that if the virus is present, it dies in that time.

What mask should I wear?

It all depends on the purpose of the mask. “A surgical mask is meant to prevent infection from wearer to people around,” says Suresh Munuswamy, Programme Coordinator and Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Public Health, in Hyderabad.

These are three-ply, meaning they have three layers. “Make sure the middle layer is a melt blown micro/nano fibre layer, and wear it with the folds between the pleats facing downwards and on the outside, with the nose clip on the nose [if there’s one],” says Dr. Satwik, who uses them on his run, because of the breathability (it doesn’t cause hypoxia — oxygen deprivation). “As a rule though, it’s best not to wear a mask at all when you’re running, but then make sure there’s no one around.”

They are one-time-use and can be used for a prolonged period of time, about 4-6 hours, but never reused. If they are wet with sweat or moisture, they must be replaced. “Dispose of it by wrapping it in a tissue paper and throwing it in the garbage, if you don’t have COVID-19,” says Dr. Satwik.

Do remember though that these are plastic derivatives and are adding to environment pollution, so you may want to keep these to the minimum.

Dr. Munuswamy says it isn’t necessary for people working from home with limited interaction with other people to wear a respirator mask. “If you’re taking care of a family member who has COVID-19 or you’re going into a high-risk area, do wear one,” says Dr. Satwik.

The third category of masks is cloth that ideally need to be approved by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) that offers third-party testing and has a government accredited, NABL-approved laboratory.

Are these available?

SITRA is not a certification body; only a testing one. Dr. Munuswamy and his team, who have developed a mask, says that companies can opt for a BIS certification, but that is upto the company. Wildcraft Outdoor Protection Masks, for instance, are tested by BIS. Loyal’s Supera Shield 4-layer woven mask is SITRA tested and available on Amazon.in. “However, there is no certification organisation as designation by the government, in our country,” says Dr. Munuswamy, adding that therefore, if someone comes out with an innovation, there is no body to validate the claim.

I’m asthmatic, and I find it hard to breathe. Can I skip the mask in public?

You’ll still have to wear a mask. “I recommend a cloth mask,” says Sundeep Salvi, founder-director of the Pulmocare Research and Education Foundation (PURE), Pune. He cites research from the peer-reviewed ACS Publications that offers support for hybrid masks that leverage “mechanical and electrostatic filtering”. A high thread count cotton piece with two layers of natural silk or chiffon showed that the filtration efficiency was greater than 80% for particle sizes less than 300 nm, and greater than 90% for particle sizes greater than 300 nm. However, if the mask is not snug, it could lead to leakage upto 50%. The WHO suggests a three-layer mask, where the outer layer is water-resistant, the inner layer water absorbent. “Synthetic fabric or canvas [a natural fabric] for the outer layer, and material from an old cotton T-shirt on the inside, would be the closest description to this,” says Sangeeta Sen, a textile designer, from Delhi.

Dr. Munuswamy, who heads PHFI’s HI-RapiD Lab, says that most N95 masks are designed for Caucasian facial features, so in his team’s development of a mask for India and Indians, they tweaked the design a little to allow for a broader nose and for the mask to sit slightly away from the face. His mask – a low-cost reusable respirator – has air-intake vents from the sides, with the air being channelled through a matrix. This forces air to bend, and each time the air hits a wall, it deposits some airborne dust and virus particles here, enhancing efficiency and prolonging the role of the replaceable HEPA filter. The mask has been tested in their lab and a research paper will be out on this soon.

What are these anti-viral masks that are being sold?

These are masks that have a finish of an anti-viral coating, based on nano technology (the science of very tiny particles). The finish often uses metals like silver or copper, and have the ability to kill a virus. Most are tested with a range of two to 24 hours, which means the virus will get killed in that time duration. However, if say the kill time is one hour, but you touch your mask before that and then touch your eyes, you are still vulnerable. “These finishes lower the risk, but don’t eliminate it,” says Prof Ashwini Agrawal, Dept of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT-Delhi, who has developed a silver finish that is currently undergoing testing in a lab abroad. “The problem is that there are very few labs in the world doing this testing, and many individuals are fooling companies into believing they are providing these testing facilities,” he says.

Can’t I just use my dupatta or a handkerchief?

This is not substitute for a mask, because fit is all important in preventing leakage. It’s the reason masks with vents are not advisable, as these allow unfiltered air to enter and escape. Also, it’s going to touch other surfaces that may have the virus. If you have nothing else and are using the cloth only for this, it’s better than nothing at all.

Should my baby be masked?

This is not advisable, because children below the age of four may not be able to communicate what they’re feeling. “You can try and explain to a child over four,” says Bakul Jayant Parekh, president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP). If your child cannot tolerate a mask, the IAP recommends “rigorous respiratory hygiene”, meaning using a disposable paper tissue which should be thrown away immediately. “The chances of a child passing on the infection to adults is rare, but grandparents are at risk, so the best way is to keep the two apart.”