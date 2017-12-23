The Hindu In School Chess contest draws to a close

The Hindu In School Chess competition was successfully held at Bal Bharti Public school in Ganga Ram Marg and saw the participation of 315 students from different schools across the city.

FIDE Rapid rules

The event was organised under the aegis of Delhi Chess Association, affiliated to the All India Chess Federation. Mr. Puneet Jaiswal, FIDE instructor, was the Chief Guest of the occasion.

The contest was held for the age group of Under 9, Under 11, Under 13, and Under 17.

The toppers in each category were Arshpreet Singh of Amity International School, Gurugram, Namish Sharma of Modern School, Vasant Vihar, Arshin Sikka of DPS (R.K.Puram) and Daksh Jain of Modern School (Barakhamba Road), respectively. Medals, certificates and trophies were distributed by the chief guest Mr. Jaiswal.

The tournament was played on the Swiss League basis under the latest FIDE Rapid Rules. Thyrocare was the National Sponsor of the competition, Arrow Publications the Knowledge Partner and Bal Bharti Public school, Ganga Ram Marg, was the Venue Partner.