The Hindu Education Plus fair offers students counsel on foreign study

Published - August 31, 2024 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Yulia Aryaeva, Head of Cultural Department, Russian Embassy, the chief guest at the event.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair was held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath on Friday, empowering over 200 aspiring students with the knowledge and tools to pursue higher education abroad.

The fair, which featured sessions on topics ranging from life abroad to financial assistance for foreign study, offered students a chance to interact with representatives from renowned universities, explore diverse academic programmes, and seek personalised guidance on their aspirations for pursuing a foreign education.

“Over recent years, we have been investing in an increasing number of initiatives to establish direct contacts between Russian and Indian universities. These initiatives include training programs, double diplomas, visiting professors, and various academic exchanges,” said Yulia Aryaeva, Head of Cultural Department, Russian Embassy, who was the chief guest at the event.

