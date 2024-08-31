GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Education Plus fair offers students counsel on foreign study

Published - August 31, 2024 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Yulia Aryaeva, Head of Cultural Department, Russian Embassy, the chief guest at the event. 

Yulia Aryaeva, Head of Cultural Department, Russian Embassy, the chief guest at the event.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair was held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath on Friday, empowering over 200 aspiring students with the knowledge and tools to pursue higher education abroad.

The fair, which featured sessions on topics ranging from life abroad to financial assistance for foreign study, offered students a chance to interact with representatives from renowned universities, explore diverse academic programmes, and seek personalised guidance on their aspirations for pursuing a foreign education.

“Over recent years, we have been investing in an increasing number of initiatives to establish direct contacts between Russian and Indian universities. These initiatives include training programs, double diplomas, visiting professors, and various academic exchanges,” said Yulia Aryaeva, Head of Cultural Department, Russian Embassy, who was the chief guest at the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.