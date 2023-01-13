The fog bore witness

January 13, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST

In the wee hours of January 1, when Delhi was welcoming 2023, and the police claimed to have deployed more than 18,000 personnel, set up 1,600 pickets, 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles, and 2,074 bikes for security, a group of drunk men in a car allegedly hit two women on a scooter and dragged one of them for more than two hours over a 12-km stretch of road from Outer district’s Sultanpuri to Rohini’s Kanjhawala, in north Delhi.

The incident, horrific as it was, is a part of Delhi’s sordid history of crime, accidents, and brutal acts committed in a drunken haze. The city reported 555 deaths in hit-and-run crashes in 2021, with drunk driving being a cause of them. Even though hit-and-runs have seen a decline in recent years, the number of public drinking cases has doubled in the Capital with 45,540 cases reported in 2022, as compared with 22,185 cases in 2021, according to official data from Delhi Police.

The stretch down which Anjali Singh, 20, died a slow, gut-wrenching death has a certain familiarity to the seasoned Delhiite. It is a potholed two-lane road with several dark patches, and runs through industrial areas, transport depots with trucks parked on the roadside, automotive and iron workshops, and barren fields.

By 9.30 p.m., the schools and markets — islands of safety — have shut, and the fog settles into the deserted emptiness. A huddle of people around a fire drink, and men in a car some way off take swigs from a bottle. It’s not yet past 11 p.m. and it’s been just two weeks since the incident. One police patrolling van passes by.

A senior Delhi Police officer says they have “more presence in the area now than before the incident”, with three permanent pickets against the earlier two. Night patrolling begins at 11 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. But dusk on a Delhi winter falls in the evening, and dawn breaks much later than a summer day.

Despite being inured to the darker side of life, Delhiites were horrified by what they were seeing and reading in the news. About 200 to 300 people turned up outside the Sultanpuri police station to protest against a police force they felt had, once again, failed them. There was an unsettling feeling of a repeat of the Nirbhaya rape, a winter crime that, like the fog, had wrapped its cold clammy fingers around the Capital 10 years ago.

On the first day of the year, when families in the city were chatting about New Year resolutions, Anjali’s family was in a morgue, identifying their sixth member. She was naked, and the family felt that their daughter and sister had been sexually assaulted.

Two days later, a medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College ruled this out after an autopsy. The post-mortem report revealed that the causes of death were shock and haemorrhage resulting from ante-mortem (before death) injuries to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs. Her body had 40 injuries.

In homes and on social media, the sympathy ebbed and flowed as the news changed every day, with an emerging detail, a new statement, a discovery by the police. The first wave of outrage was when people believed that she had been raped; the next when her family said she was returning after work in an event management company, igniting debates around women’s safety in public spaces. In homes and hearts, there was some disapproval when reports said the pillion rider, Nidhi, another 20-year-old, told the police that Anjali had been drinking. The intoxication report is awaited.

To add to Delhi’s drama, Aam Aadmi Party workers protested near Raj Niwas, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s residence. Delhi Police comes under the Central government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal often tussles with the Centre over this. Later, Mr. Kejriwal would announce financial aid of ₹10 lakh for the family, which the L-G would approve, and Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, would visit the family, offering the government’s support.

Social media was flooded with outrage. On Twitter, a social activist said, “... the girl’s character is being violated”; on Instagram, a reaction to a media post asked rhetorically, “ govt so rahi hai kya? (Is the government asleep?)” while even on the rather prosaic LinkedIn, a media house proclaimed, “Delhi kills Anjali”.

The car with the victim’s body stuck under it had gone unnoticed for hours, despite calls to the police control room (PCR) from witnesses. It could have been anyone’s child.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in an acknowledgement of citizen wrath, has directed the police to make an assessment of the city’s dark roads and coordinate with the civic authorities to get them fixed.

Delhi’s drinking problem

Delhi Police’s response to public drinking is staccato: an officer claims that a person found drinking in public spaces or a place where alcohol is prohibited, is booked under Section 40A of the Delhi Excise Act. That’s a fine of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, besides a possible jail term of up to three years. Officers say regular drives are carried out to curb the ‘car-o-bar’ drinking culture, a uniquely Delhi jugaad of fashioning the car boot into a bar, especially in families where alcohol is considered a vice.

When people are found drinking outside liquor stores, the police claim they are taking legal action against the sellers too. “We have to keep a vigil in certain areas, especially near clubs and party places, on a regular basis,” he said, adding that traffic police personnel along with local police and a patrolling van are deployed in these areas to issue challans for violations.

“In case of drunk driving, if we feel the person is not in a condition to drive, the local police take them to a hospital and the vehicle is impounded.” Textbook perfect.

Except, on January 1, a group of men in a car did get away with more than drunken driving.

Night of the scorpion

Out on a New Year’s Eve binge with a borrowed car, the men, who later confessed to drinking, planned on going to Murthal.

On their way back to Sultanpuri (they lived in and around the area), they hit Anjali’s scooter on Shani Bazar Road in Krishan Vihar, an area of haphazardly built hovel-like shops.

Anjali and Ms. Nidhi, out at a party at a hotel close by, were headed home, though the fact that Ms. Nidhi was riding pillion came to light only on the third day after the incident.

Scared of the consequences, she had fled, but did hear Anjali’s screams. She herself had fallen on the side the car wasn’t. She is now a prime eyewitness in the case.

The men inside claim they didn’t hear the screams because they had been playing loud music, but the police believe otherwise. The prosecutor told the court that the men had even got out to check. Besides, they had driven very carefully. “Their speed remained around 30-40 km/hr so they didn’t attract police attention,” says a senior police officer, adding that they remained on the left side of the road, leaving the right side for vehicles driving faster.

The police are piecing the case together through CCTV footage, interrogation of the accused, and questioning about 20 witnesses they believe may have some answers.

The men in the car, who were arrested on January 1, are all in their 20s, not much older than the women: Deepak Khanna is 26, a Gramin Sewa tempo driver and resident of Mangolpuri; Amit Khanna is 25 and works for SBI Card; Krishan is 27, working at the Spanish Culture Centre at Connaught Place; Mithun is 26, working as a hairdresser in Naraina; and Manoj Mittal is 27, a ration shop dealer in Sultanpuri.

When Anjali’s body was found by Delhi Police near Hanuman Mandir, in Jaunti village near Kanjhawala, it was only after three calls — at 2.30 a.m., 3.24 a.m., and 4.11 a.m. — from witnesses to the PCR.

Survived by...

In Delhi, both aspirations and anger often spill onto the streets, where people play out their innermost desires. These are not private fantasies or dreams shared only with loved ones. The desire to climb socially and economically, to make something of oneself, and the brashness that sometimes comes with it, are built into the culture of this city of refugees and migrants.

At Anjali’s funeral procession, which took place under heavy police deployment on January 3, family members snapped that instead, the police should have been present in these numbers on the road, the night of the accident.

Anjali’s mother, Rekha Singh, 40, in between dialysis sessions, says the family has lost everything. She speaks about their legal and financial struggles over the last eight years, after her husband was allegedly murdered.

Ms. Singh said her daughter inspired all her siblings: “Anjali took care of our family. She earned around ₹15,000 a month and was able to fulfil everybody’s needs.” She added that while her daughter had been doing odd jobs for many years, she had only recently started working at an event management company.

She remembers her last conversation with Anjali about her favourite dessert: gajar ka halwa. “I told her to bring carrots on the evening of December 31. I had no idea that my daughter would be killed like this,” she said.

“The people who killed her are powerful... they might try to get away. The police have assured us of justice, but we don’t even have the money to fight for it,” Ms. Singh said. “Our family deserves to know the truth. When I saw my daughter’s face at the hospital, I kept telling myself that tomorrow will be better. But will it?”

The family, helpless and angry, is asking for Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code to be levelled against the men. But Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone II), said at a press conference that the investigation so far has not found any motive behind the crime.

Torn apart

In the three hours after the last witness call, police identified Anjali, and Lokesh, the owner of the offending car, via the vehicle registration numbers. The men in the car were caught and sent to judicial custody.

Over the next few days, a cover-up unravelled: Ashutosh Bhardwaj, whose sister’s husband owned the car, had lied about who was driving, said the police. He had said Mr. Deepak was, but phone call records showed that Mr. Deepak was at home. The other four men didn’t have a driving licence; Mr. Deepak did.

Another man, Ankush Khanna, had helped Mr. Bhardwaj mislead the investigation. Both Mr. Bhardwaj and Mr. Deepak have confessed to shielding the accused. There are now six people in police custody, with Mr. Ankush out on bail.

Meanwhile, the media waits outside Ms. Nidhi’s home in Sultanpuri. Her mother is a domestic help who lives with her mother.

Three days after the crime that has played out the Capital’s stereotypical image of a city so brutal it simply doesn’t care, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother, sat with Ms. Singh to hold space with her.

“We want punishment for the men who made our daughter Anjali suffer so brutally. I’m here with Anjali’s mother,” she said.

As with so many crimes, the punishment is often for those left behind. But women have a way of leaning on each other, of sussing out support, of holding on to hope, even in what people call India’s crime capital.