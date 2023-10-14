The first-ever India Biennale to be held at Delhi’s Red Fort

October 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Come December, the national capital’s iconic Red Fort would house for a week, replicas of some landmark Indian buildings and structures like the new Indian Parliament, Tamil Nadu’s Velankanni Railway Station and Srinagar’s Shalimar Bagh as part of the country’s maiden art, architecture and design biennale.

The India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale, 2023 (IAADB), being organised by the Union Culture Ministry from December 9-15 is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 8.

The week-long festival will see each day built around a uniquely conceptualized theme which will be complemented by exclusively curated exhibitions.

The exhibitions have been designed in both physical and digital forms for an immersive experience accompanied by interactive installations. A coffee table book would be brought out on each theme with 75 items each marking the 75 years of Indian independence, sources in the Culture Ministry told The Hindu.

The themes are Doors of India, Gardens of India, Baolis (step-wells) of India, Temples of India, Architectural Wonders of Independent India, Indigenous Design and Women in Architecture and Design.

Apart from exhibition there would be panel discussions and interactive sessions with audiences to make them aware of India’s built heritage.

The entire exhibition is being curated by the National Gallery of Modern Art along with the National Council of Science Museums, Archaeological Survey of India, Lalit Kala Akademi, Council of Architecture and the outreach department of the Ministry of Education.

The day on gates will celebrate several unique doors and gateways of India, while the one on gardens will engage on the different spaces gardens engulf in art, mythology, belief, popular culture, architecture, well-being, ecology and heritage.

The third day will be dedicated to the Baolis or step-wells of India and explore how they were perfect examples of a cultural space as well as their evolution from utilitarian structures to heavily ornamented works of art.

The section on Temples of India will focus on four styles - Dravida, Nagara, Vesara and standalone temple architecture.

The theme architectural wonders of Independent India will include modern Indian landmark buildings like the new Parliament, the IITs of Delhi and Ahmedabad and Dudhsagar Dairy plant in Mehsana, Gujarat.

“A newly Independent India came with the vision of a new character, identity and innovation. Stepping away from the usual architectural wonders of pre-independent era, this day will celebrate the modern architectural marvels of modern India,” according to the concept note on the programme.

A separate section will also celebrate women in Indian architecture.

The Biennale will also be an introduction to the Cultural Space in Delhi at Red Fort. At the Museum Expo 2023, held in May this year, five MoUs had been signed between the Culture Ministry and the cities of Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Varanasi for denoting special cultural spaces for citizens.