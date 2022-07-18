The debate over the Delhi Assembly

“If they (BJP) can do it in Kashmir, then why not Delhi,” said Praveen Rai, a political expert | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

July 18, 2022 01:30 IST

CM accuses BJP of plotting to do away with city’s legislature; BJP says talk of possibility underway in party circles but nothing more to it as of now

In existence for nearly three decades since it was first constituted in November 1993, the future of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has lately been the subject of much speculation on the political grapevine. It intensified after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a speech in the Assembly earlier this month, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to “do away” with it and convert the city into a full-fledged Union Territory (UT) under the sole administrative control of the Central government.

The statement was met with a taunt by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who said such a step was welcome and would be a blessing for the people of Delhi after seven years of “misrule by AAP”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Kejriwal’s allegation came in the backdrop of several Central interventions in recent months including the reunification of the three civic bodies and the consequent delay in municipal polls originally scheduled for April this year, the appointment of a new Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the frequent tussles over the administration of Delhi between the elected Aam Aadmi Party government and the L-G.

The Hindu spoke to several AAP and BJP leaders and political experts to gauge the likelihood of such an eventuality.

‘Centre’s call’

AAP sources said “a general discussion” on the possible conversion of Delhi to a UT, as was done to the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir, did take place within the party following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) move to reunify the three civic bodies on March 9 on the eve of polls being announced. A party leader, however, said there has been no specific meeting so far to prepare strategies for handling such a situation. “These two (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah) can do anything. We can’t trust them and say that they won’t do it,” the leader said.

According to the BJP sources, hushed discussions regarding the step began doing the rounds after the “mismanagement” of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Delhi government was “exposed” two years ago. These discussions, the sources said, are still under way.

A senior Delhi BJP leader, however, said the general understanding is that the current Assembly will complete its full term ending in 2025.

The final decision, a party source said, was of course the prerogative of the national leadership. “Who thought that J&K could be converted into a UT? But Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah achieved it and they can certainly achieve this objective too. However, as things stand, it appears this step will only be taken after the BJP comes back to power with a thumping majority in the 2024 general election,” the BJP source said.

Court tussle

Talk of more possible reconfigurations has been spurred not just by the reunification of the civic bodies but also by the Centre staking claim to administrative suzerainty over Delhi’s functioning on several occasions.

On April 27, for instance, during a hearing in the Supreme Court related to the dispute with the Delhi government, the Centre submitted that the country’s capital should be under its control.

“A metropolis of a large country like ours cannot depend on the small mercies and smaller resources of a State Legislature” the Centre had submitted.

The Delhi government has contended that amended sections of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, notified by the MHA in April last year, diminish the constitutionally-guaranteed powers and functions of the elected Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana, is hearing the Delhi government’s plea to quash the amended sections of the GNCTD Act and several Rules of the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993, and their bearing on the powers, jurisdiction and functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

According to an AAP source, recourse to the judiciary would remain the party’s sole solution should the Centre decide that the Assembly cease to exist.

‘Eye on polls’

Beyond the shadow-boxing of Delhi’s principal political combatants, political analysts see a strategic move in the Chief Minister’s statement, even if the possibility of the Assembly ceasing to exist in future cannot be dismissed outright.

Professor Manisha Priyam of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration said Mr. Kejriwal was possibly seeking to bolster AAP’s pitch for the MCD elections. “The intent might not be solely the survival of the city’s legislature but chiselling out an issue for the MCD elections. The civic elections may very well see the AAP pitching the issue of statehood being done away with to swing voters their way,” she said.

Praveen Rai, who works with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, said the erasure of the Assembly was certainly a possible scenario given AAP’s gradual takeover of the Congress space in some States.

“The BJP is a little afraid of this. The best thing for them (BJP) is to make Delhi a UT and end AAP’s ‘Delhi model’. If they (BJP) can do it in Kashmir, then why not Delhi,” he said.

“After winning Punjab, they are spreading their wings, Arvind Kejriwal’s personality stems from the Delhi model of governance. If they don’t have Delhi, it will affect his charisma and ability to get votes,” said Mr. Rai.