The backroom boys

Growing up in the National Capital during the 2000s, most children would frequently visit the National Zoological Park, Nehru Planetarium and National Rail Museum for school picnics and weekend outings. These outings sparked learning experiences and cultural growth. Over the years, the three places have stood through Delhi’s progress. Making these visits a success, are the people who manage the locations, execute shows, play with the history of the institutions and take care of the animals. These important cogs in the system have worked for decades behind the scenes without recognition.

Surendra Pal Singh and Ramkesh, Delhi Zoo caretakers

Surendra Pal Singh head zookeeper and Ramkesh, assistant zookeeper start their day early; taking rounds of the zoo, greeting each animal in their respective enclosures to ensure they are ready for the thousands of visitors who flock to see them during the day.

One of the oldest employees of the National Zoological Park on Mathura Road, Singh has been working since 1993 in different sections including ticketing, veterinary, safety and animal care. His assistant, Ramkesh joined in 2005 and is a recipient of the “2023-Best Worker of the Year” award.

Both treat the zoo inmates as their own. “It is like caring for your children, you have to monitor what they eat, their mood , observe every tiny detail about them and be alert,” says Ramkesh.

“So many times, we notice visitors misbehaving with the animals, throwing things at them and it hurts us because they are our children”, adds Singh.

Both the zookeepers were present when a man jumped into a white tiger’s cage in 2014 and died after being mauled by the animal. Ramkesh says he has seen the white tiger growing up in the Delhi zoo and fondly calls him Sundaram. He recalls that when the incident happened, he was afraid Sundaram would be put down; but after the tiger’s behaviour was monitored for few weeks, the zoo officials decided against it..

Both the zookeepers recall several incidents and say it is all a part of their job and they wish to continue to work and care for the animals. .

O P Gupta, Nehru Planetarium

OP Gupta, an engineer with the Nehru Planetarium since its inception in 1984, started working on-site in 1983, before the planetarium was officially launched.

In the last 40 years, he says, he has seen the face of Indian Space research change. “I was 21 when I started working here; the equipment at that time was manually operated, working with reel-based cinema, we were trained in putting out the shows.. Over the years as technology evolved, we would get the newest equipment and training. .”

“I fell in love with the shows, and the mechanism behind it. I retired a few years ago and am back as consultant now. “It is a blessing because I couldn’t stay away from the Planetarium; I am the only one who knows every equipment, old to latest, like the back of my hand”, he says. .

Gupta recallsspecial occasions the planetarium when Stephen Hawking delivered a lecture to students at the planetarium and the excitement when the Indian Space missions reached the moon. He fondly talks about his travels across the country to give lectures on the systems that are used to put up the starry skies.

“Most of the displays and equipment you see at the Nehru Planetarium in Delhi today, have had my hands tinkering with them,” he laughs.

“Everyone loves the planetarium shows, and the night sky which is rarely visible to Delhi-ites given the pollution, ,” adds Gupta.

Shubhabrata Chattopadhyay, National Rail Museum and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India

With his father in the railways and him growing up in Chittaranjan Railway Colony in West Bengal, trains were always a conversation in Shubhabrata Chattopadhyay’s home. Though his first job was not related to trains, he found a way that led him to the tracks. He became a consultant for the National Rail Museum (NRM) for a decade.

He remembers how busy NRM used to be when he joined in 2010. “ Every day school children would swarm the place., “They would clamour to read and look at the different models of trains we showcased,” he says.

Started in 1977, the rail museum is a historic place holding some of the oldest railway coaches, engines and rail-related equipment in the best of conditions. One of Shubhabrata’s pet projects was the restoration of a locomotive from Darjeeling. “Over two years, we restored 80 exhibits ; and it was not just painting and denting, we searched and sourced the right matching colours, parts that had gone obsolete to give the exhibits a realistic finish so that visitors can experience rail transport ofyesteryears,” he says.

“The Railways are fascinating ; most people do not realise the minute-to-minute job it is to man the vast network of railways,” he adds.

An avid collector of models of trains, Shubhabrata has been instrumental in the museum’s revamps over the past years. “From decorating the corridors to fixing the retired trains, every corner of the museum has a part of me,” he says with much pride. It tells a story about how people in the backend make things happen.”

