Tharoor moves HC against summons in defamation case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a local court order summoning him in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar.
Mr. Tharoor has sought quashing of the April 27, 2019 order of a magisterial court that summoned him on the criminal defamation complaint filed in 2018 by Mr. Babbar who said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader’s statement.
In October 2018, Mr. Tharoor had allegedly said that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “a scorpion sitting on a shiv ling”.
The former Union Minister also sought quashing of the complaint, which was filed under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
