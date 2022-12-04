Thakur says ‘₹450-crore Shramik scam’ by Delhi govt.

December 04, 2022 01:46 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

A day before the civic body polls in Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government of a “₹450-crore scam” by registering “fake names” under its labour welfare fund for the workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Thakur said, “[Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal has given Lalu model to Delhi. You must have heard of the fodder scam in Bihar, but here with this government, a scam is seen in everything.”

There was no response from the government at the time of filing this report.

The Union Minister said, “Shramik scam is a very shameful scam as it has been found in the investigation so far that more than half the amount i.e. about ₹450 crore has been allotted under fake names.”

ACB inquiry

More than half of the two lakh workers who were registered and received assistance have been found to be fake in the investigation, Mr. Thakur added.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government found in a preliminary inquiry that “ghost” workers were disbursed funds to the tune of ₹900 crore by the Labour department, official sources had said earlier. The sources had also said that a random survey of registration papers by the ACB showed that 424 out of 800 were fake.

Over 17 lakh persons have been registered with Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board as construction workers. The Kejriwal government had provided financial assistance of ₹5,000 each to registered construction workers to help them during the lockdown imposed due to COVID.

(with inputs from PTI)