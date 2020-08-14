Testing begins for migrants coming back to the Capital

New Delhi

14 August 2020 02:54 IST

City witnesses 956 fresh virus cases in the past 24 hours

As many as 956 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,49,460, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 1,34,318 people have recovered and there are 10,975 active cases, which is showing an upward trend.

Testing migrants

The Delhi government on Thursday started testing migrant workers — who are coming back to the city — for COVID-19 at their drop-off points, said officials.

“On Thursday, workers arriving at Anand Vihar bus terminal were tested using rapid antigen testing. We will start testing at a drop-off point near Wazirabad in north-west district from tomorrow,” an official told The Hindu.

Of the 100 workers tested at Anand Vihar on Thursday, only one person tested positive for the virus, said District Magistrate (Shahdara) Sanjeev Kumar. “We will keep testing the workers for a couple of days more,” the official added.

The number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 28 days, which is less compared to June. On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000 — highest so far — and since then it has been dropping.

Though Delhi has a capacity to do around 11,000 RT PCR tests in a day only 6,478 such tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 15,356 tests done in the past 24 hours, over 57% of the tests were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT PCR tests.

Testing comes down

This is the lowest number of tests in the past nine days.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has also dropped from 12.2% to 6.2% compared to July 1. The number of containment zones in the city was 513 as on Thursday.