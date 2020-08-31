Terror suspect planned twin blasts in Karol Bagh: police

NEW DELHI

31 August 2020 23:43 IST

An alleged terror suspect, who was arrested in Delhi on the night of August 21 after a brief exchange of fire with the police, was planning bomb blasts in Karol Bagh, claimed a senior police officer on Monday.

The officer said that Abu Yusuf Khan, who hails from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, told the police during interrogation that he had got instructions from his handler, operating from outside India, to target Karol Bagh.

As per the plan, he visited Karol Bagh and identified two locations to place the bombs. His targets were crowded places.

During the arrest, the police recovered two SIM cards from him – one of which he used to contact his handler. Both SIM cards have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The officer added that the police custody of Khan ended on Sunday.

He was produced before a Magistrate and the police demanded a six-day extension of his custody.

The Magistrate has granted police a custody till September 5.