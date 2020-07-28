Terror alert issued in Capital ahead of I-Day

NEW DELHI

28 July 2020 23:17 IST

Security upped at religious, public places

Ahead of Independence Day and commencement of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, central intelligence agencies on Tuesday have issued terror alert in the Capital.

A senior police officer confirmed that a meeting was recently held with district DCPs, instructing them to intensify patrolling and random checking at busy places.

As per the terror alert note accessed by The Hindu, it is mentioned that an attack would be carried out by LeT or JeM terrorists trained in Afghanistan, who would infiltrate India in batches of 3-5 cadres. It is assessed that attacks may occur on anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 or Independence Day on August 15. Terrorist attacks on the occasion of commencement of construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on August 5 cannot be ruled out either, read the note.

High alert

“Security has been beefed up at religious and public places and for VVIPs. Intelligence unit and Special Cell of Delhi Police have been ordered to be on high alert and activate their informers,” said the officer.

In July 2005, five Pakistan-based terrorists were gunned down on the outskirts of Ayodhya when they tried to carry out a big strike. The officer said that policemen, including the Paramilitary forces, will be deployed around the Red Fort to foil any terror attack.

“Police stations have been ordered to put barricades at main roads and check each and every vehicle. In New Delhi, tyre busters will be used at certain locations to avoid any kind of attack. Beat constables have been instructed to keep watch on new tenants in the area,” added the officer.

The DCPs have been ordered to search guest houses and hotels across the city, particularly those located in Paharganj and Red Fort. A large number of Special Branch sleuths in plain clothes have been stationed at the airport, railway stations, bus terminals and other vital locations.