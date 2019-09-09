‘Terminator train’ to fight mosquitobreeding in Delhi

A ‘Mosquito Terminator Train’ for the purpose of spraying insecticide was flagged off by leaders of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation at Shahdara Railway station on September 7.
A power sprayer placed on the train will spray insecticide in the vicinity of the railway line in east Dehi, the civic body said in a statement.
Standing Committe chief Sandeep Kapoor said that though the civic body takes steps to fight mosquito breeding regularly, usually the area around the railway tracks are left unattended. During the monsoon, water collected around the tracks increases the risk of mosquito breeding, he added. The present move, in tie-up with the Northern Railway, would help tackle this menace, he added.
A senior official said that the train will cover two EDMC zones, Shahdara South and Shahdara North, for four weeks.
