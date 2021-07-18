Terminal 2 to reopen on July 22

DIAL expects to process around 25,000 passengers daily

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday said flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 2 will recommence from July 22.

Flight operations from T2 were suspended on May 18 following a significant drop in domestic air traffic.

Gradual rise

The decision to resume operations was taken after the airport started witnessing gradual rise in passenger footfall post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various States since June.

Services will initially start with around 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase to around 280 by the end of August.

Operations will resume with IndiGo’s 2000-2999 series flights and GoAir. Around 25,000 passenger footfall per day are expected in the initial phase. About 27 counters, 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo, will be open.

The first plane to take off will be a Kolkata-bound Indigo flight, which will depart at 3 a.m.

Safety measures

DIAL said it has taken several safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of passengers without “compromising their comfort and experience”.

“Teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitise the terminal. DIAL will encourage passengers to wear face masks and maintain social distance while at the airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.

Arrangements have been made for thermal scanning. To avoid close contact and crowding at the check-in counters, passengers are encouraged to use e-boarding facility, and the security hold area has been expanded for adequate seating arrangements and enhanced retail options.