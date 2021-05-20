Tents, food at farmers’ stir site damaged

Protesting farmers at the borders asked the government to initiate talks as rain damaged their tents and food on Wednesday.

“Since this morning, heavy rains are causing a great deal of disruption and losses in the protest sites at Delhi borders, in the ongoing farmers’ movement. It has been a chaotic situation with regard to food and accommodation, due to the rains. Roads and several parts of the protest sites have been filled up with rainwater,” Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said in a statement.

The SKM said that farmers have been managing in extreme situations and will continue to do so. “Don’t test the patience of farmers. Initiate talks and accept the demands, or face intensified social boycotts,” they said.