Tension engulfs north Delhi locality as men open fire

The accused vandalised vehicles while searching for a group of youth they had an altercation with

Tension erupted in north Delhi’s Kucha Mohtar Khan after nearly dozens of men allegedly barged inside the locality, opened fire in the air and vandalised vehicles in a bid to catch a group of boys with whom they had a fight, the police said on Monday.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. and three men have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, the police said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab the remaining culprits.

The police said that a quarrel broke out between a group of locals with one Lalit and his brother-in-law following which Lalit called up his associates who then reached the locality with arms to catch the youths. They even vandalised several vehicles while barging into the lanes of the locality in search of the boys.

Soon after quarrel, the group of locals allegedly fled the spot.

Lalit Yadav alias Pongi is a ‘bad character’ of Model Town and is wanted in connection with a case registered against him there under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 452 (house-tresspass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. He had been hiding at his in-laws’ place in Kucha Mohtar Khan after the incident.

When a police team from Kashmiri Gate police station reached there, they found three to four cars damaged while several bikes had fallen down.

While locals alleged that they heard multiple rounds of fire, the police claimed they initially recovered three empty rounds from the spot and another empty round was recovered during inspection by a crime team.

During enquiry, locals told the police that a group of boys had come to the locality and knocked on their doors. They also entered the house a resident and began searching for someome but the residents could not name any of them, a senior police officer said.

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said that on the complaint of a local resident, a case was registered under sections of riot and other relevant sections and a search was launched.

There are no CCTV cameras installed in the area and raids are being conducted to nab Lalit and his other accomplices who are still absconding, the police said.