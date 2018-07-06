Tender for surveying properties approved

The tender for surveying of properties and IT-enabled property tax management was approved by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday.
The work has already been started based on anticipatory approval, the Commissioner, Ranbir Singh, had said on June 21. It involves surveying of properties and assigning of a unique property identification (UPIC) number to digitise property tax collection and extend the existing tax net of the corporation.
“This will make things easier for property owners and benefit the corporation,” Mr. Singh said. The project is under way in the South and North Corporations. Approval had been held up in the east corporation as Standing Committee members had concerns over funding of the project.
