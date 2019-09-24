Tender floated for 50 lakh anti-pollution masks in city

The government has floated a tender for procurement of around 50 lakh anti-pollution masks to be distributed to the public under a plan which was earlier announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said officials.

“We have quoted around 50 lakh N95 masks in the tender and also quoted a price. We are yet to take a final call on how to distribute them but we are considering to get it done via schools,” a government official said.

The official added that both price and number of masks could vary at a later stage of the process.

The Hindu had earlier reported that the government had not consulted the Environment and Forest Departments before making the announcement.

7-point plan

Mr. Kejriwal has sought suggestions from the public on how to fight pollution during winter and received around 1,200 emails, based on which the seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan Action Plan’ was designed, read an official statement. On September 13, the Chief Minister had announced the distribution of anti-pollution masks and saplings to residents as part of a seven-point plan to fight air pollution. He had said that 50-60 lakh masks will be procured and distributed in October.

Officials of Forest Department said the survival rate of saplings would be less as plantation season is over.